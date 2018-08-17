Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Jose E. Valentin
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
A section view of the 4x6x6 House with all three levels visible.
Here is the mezzanine floor plan.
A look at the ground-floor floor plan.
A look at the small reading nook located on the level between the bedroom and ground floor.
The bedroom is located on the uppermost level that connects to a small outdoor balcony.
Open-tread stairs link the three floors.
The floors are built of exposed concrete, while the brick walls have been painted white.
The operable windows help let cooling breezes into the home—a necessity given the area's muggy tropical climate and the urban heat-island effect.
Set cover photo