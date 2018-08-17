A section view of the 4x6x6 House with all three levels visible.
A section view of the 4x6x6 House with all three levels visible.
Here is the mezzanine floor plan.
Here is the mezzanine floor plan.
A look at the ground-floor floor plan.
A look at the ground-floor floor plan.
A look at the small reading nook located on the level between the bedroom and ground floor.
A look at the small reading nook located on the level between the bedroom and ground floor.
The bedroom is located on the uppermost level that connects to a small outdoor balcony.
The bedroom is located on the uppermost level that connects to a small outdoor balcony.
Open-tread stairs link the three floors.
Open-tread stairs link the three floors.
The floors are built of exposed concrete, while the brick walls have been painted white.
The floors are built of exposed concrete, while the brick walls have been painted white.
The operable windows help let cooling breezes into the home—a necessity given the area's muggy tropical climate and the urban heat-island effect.
The operable windows help let cooling breezes into the home—a necessity given the area's muggy tropical climate and the urban heat-island effect.
Set cover photo