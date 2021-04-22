Perf House | AMA
A vintage Bertoia Bird chair and Bertoia Wire chair offer sunny seating alongside the living room. "We love drinking coffee every morning in our window nook," says Tyler.
Our experts advise on choosing an area rug by pile, construction, size, and placement—and how much it’ll cost.
The curved ceiling was built from layered Austral Plywoods hoop pine plywood sourced from Queensland plantation forests. The flooring is blackbutt timber.
