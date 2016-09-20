Lushna's dwellings are available in Europe and the U.S., though for customers in the latter, prices can vary based on shipping costs and taxes. The baseline price of Villa Massive, seen here, is approximately $9,375. The canvas-lined Villa Air's is $4,453. To see Lushna's full range of products, visit their website here!
The units don't even require foundations—simple ground screws from Krinner are enough to support them.
Lushna offers a range of prefab options, including a sauna module, bathroom module, and many different sleeping units. Seen here is the Villa Air, which features 110 square-feet of space for a king-sized bed, mosquito nets, waterproof organic cotton canvas covering, lighting, and AC/DC plugs. The floor is spruce and the A-frame is larch.
With a small budget, an open mind, and perhaps a little help from your friends, there’s nothing stopping you from building your own tiny home.
Photo by Patrick Barta
A south-facing wall of windows allows for spectacular views and maximizes passive solar heating.
The knotty cedar cladding from Crenshaw Lumber was pretreated with an ebony stain from Timber Pro UV—twice on both sides—prior to being brought to the site, where it was left for eight weeks so that it could adjust to the moist seaside air before installation. “Cedar siding swells or shrinks when it gains or loses moisture while it reaches equilibrium with the content of the surrounding air,” says Michael. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Johnsen oriented the building vertically to minimize the amount of grading and landscaping necessary for construction.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Former Brooklynites, Darren and Cathryn purchased the property in 2013. The passive solar home sits on a sloping site to optimize sunlight.
A second-story Dutch door above the canopy ushers in sunlight and breezes. “Light is really important in the Pacific Northwest because it’s dark for most of the year,” says the resident. The cedar-clad facade is pierced with thoughtfully placed windows, which frame views and “actively engage the idiosyncratic nature of the place,” says architect Tom Kundig.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The house is divided in two: on the left, the main house consists of an expansive kitchen, living, and dining space, plus sleeping accommodations. On the right, a smaller structure holds a sauna, shower, and ski wax room. The house’s length is oriented along an east/west axis to maximize strong southern light and provide views of an aspen grove.
Jade Screen Peak, taken at Heavenly Capital Peak in 1979
A view of the mountains from the village of Kawakami, en route to the Kobayashis’ property.
Floor-to-ceiling windows enclose the living and dining space, flooding the room with sunlight. This warmth is retained by a radiant heating system in the concrete floor, which significantly reduces heating requirements during the night. The exterior features a concrete skirt that’s impermeable to snow pack moisture, and weathering steel panels that are resistant to brush fires.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
The 1967 beach house—which underwent a meticulous renovation by Bates Masi, the original architect’s firm—is listed as an exclusive holiday rental along the coast of Long Island in New York.
The Dutchess County Guest House by Allied Works Architecture with landscape design by Michael Van Valkenburgh is located, unsurprisingly, in Dutchess County, New York, approximately 80 miles north of New York City. The house's steel frame extends beyond the main structure to outline exterior spaces. "The frame holds you to that place—it begins making boundaries, it gathers you in, it affords a scale of rhythm and volume," architect Brad Cloepfil says in the book. Photo by Dean Kaufman.
At Boneyard Studios in Washington, DC, Brian Levy’s Minim house has a built-in sofa with storage and a moveable table that can serve as a dining area, desk, or kitchen worktop.
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
274 Bay Walk by Harry Bates, now of Bates Masi (1967).
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
Burning the top one-eighth inch of each wood board is a natural way to preserve the timber and (paradoxically) make it fire resistant. Chemical preservatives, paints, and retardants are thus unnecessary. A further plus is the silvery beauty of the charred finish.
Kengo Kuma updated the mid-century Glass Wood House in New Canaan, Connecticut, while maintaining the home’s integration with its natural surroundings. Photo by Kengo Kuma & Associates for Glass Wood House
The house's location on a fire-prone site on the edge of a wooded area posed a challenge for Blue. He used a mix of steel and fire-resistant timber to construct the residence. Another challenge was to "crop out" the neighboring houses so Blue oriented the structure so that it opens to its own garden and views of the forest.
The efficiency and aesthetics of prefab proved appealing to the owner of this Dwell Home, built on a rugged island off Canada’s western coast.
Architect Bruno Despierre built a deck for outdoor activities from pine wood.
Millennium City is an experiment in sustainable living created by Japanese architect Hiroshi Iguchi. The buildings, shown in the photo above, utilize natural light by using floor-to-ceiling windows as walls. Inhabitants of the commune use the space as a way to escape from the hustle of nearby Tokyo. Photo by Alessio Guarino.
Custom-designed furniture outfits the interior of a bunker-turned-vacation retreat in the Netherlands.
When she visits the Watershed, Kathleen's writing accoutrements are limited to paper and pencil.
Erin Moore of FLOAT Architectural Research and Design, based in Tucson, Arizona, designed a 70-square-foot writer’s retreat in Wren, Oregon, for her mother, Kathleen Dean Moore, a nature writer and professor of philosophy at nearby Oregon State University. The elder Moore wanted a small studio in which to work and observe the delicate wetland ecosystem on the banks of the Marys River. Enlisting her daughter’s design expertise, her professor husband’s carpentry savoir faire, the aid of friends, and a front loader, Kathleen and her crew erected the structure in September 2007. Photo by Gary Tarleton. Totally off the grid—–Kathleen forgoes the computer and writes by hand when there—–the Watershed was designed to tread as lightly on the fragile ecosystem as the wild turkeys and Western pond turtles that live nearby. “
Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of northeast Estonia. The structure rests on three feet, so it doesn't require a foundation.
