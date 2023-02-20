Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
The chic contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior.
For just under $102,000, Anya Moryoussef Architect transformed a single-car garage into a multifunctional workspace that’s wrapped in Baltic birch plywood.
Two people can work back-to-back in this unique space that incorporates home office ideas for two. Two long, thin desks provide ample dual work surfaces, each with its own built-in storage shelves. The floors are Douglas Fir with OSMO finish. The angled walls and ceiling are Douglas Fir Marine Grade Plywood with a whitewash finish.
A bespoke backyard studio in London was built with prefabricated plywood panels to create a cozy and cost-effective interior.
MAIN BEDROOM - 750 square foot vaulted plywood suite, with polished concrete terrazzo floors, clerestory views of the nearby boulder spires, and floor to ceiling windows looking out to the Mojave desert and the twinkling city lights far below.
BEDROOM 2 - Judd Desk
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.