The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
The sofa and lights in the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area are vintage.
The sofa and lights in the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area are vintage.
The Drum table by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin also has brass and bronze accents. The ebonized oak headboard has upholstered insets of tie-dyed kona cotton.
The Drum table by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin also has brass and bronze accents. The ebonized oak headboard has upholstered insets of tie-dyed kona cotton.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.
Set cover photo