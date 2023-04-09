SubscribeSign In
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The ensuite is an oasis, featuring a steam shower and peekaboo windows. Stoncrete tiles are from Ciot.
Deep window boxes double as cosy reading nooks and bench seats that immerse the residents in the landscape.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
