Project by Platform 5 Architects
The ceiling is painted in a high gloss blue to energize the space.
Its timber shiplap cladding tops a concrete blockwork base. Kate uses the main floor as an art studio, where light through a custom skylight illuminates her work space (l
Architects Sara and Jeremy Imhoff and their son Jonah use the renovated kitchen in their 1918 bungalow in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
In the kitchen, artist Riley McFerrin installed custom floating shelves.
