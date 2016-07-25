One might consider the central circularity of the Conversation Room in the context of the Pantheon, The British Museum Reading Room, or Asplund's Stockholm City Library. Equally, the Travel Planning Room lives in a continuum which includes the study of St Jerome (as envisaged by Antonello da Messina) as well as various Studioli from the Italian Renaissance; that in the Ducal Palace at Gubbio springs to mind. Again, the tapering space which forms the neck of the Travel Planning Room has its origins in the First Floor Landing of Asplund's Villa Snell. The use of polished hardwood veneers recalls the interiors of Loos and, last but by no means least, the strategy of creating space which appears to have been carved out of solid (with supporting functions housed within 'poché') refers the visitor to both Nolli's plans of Rome and to the Parisian hotels of the C18. It is not accidental that he architect has spent much of the last twenty-five years altering and repairing rooms within Grade 1 Listed buildings in Westminster and the City of London. The interiority which the Reform Club achieves with marble and scagliola, this apartment does with richly figured timber veneers, polished copper and specialist sculpted finishes. The extraordinary door which separates the Lobby from the Travel Planning Room embodies a whole architectural theory in itself, being formed not as an object but simply as part of the enclosure around the two rooms it divides.