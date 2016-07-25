Paul Vonberg Architects transforms London Dockside apartment.
Superficially, this is just a Bachelor Pad with odd shaped rooms in a vast 1980'd brick ziggurat in London's Docklands. Closer inspection reveals, however, a serious, albeit small, piece of architecture which meets a very specific set of functional requirements as well as offering depth and resonance to a cultured and thoughtful client.
The client (a Yorkshire born coal trader and bachelor, with fluent Spanish, a history of motor biking, a passion for opera and a love of the colour purple) was not looking for flexibility. He wished for specific places to be provided for conversation, for reading, for planning his travels, and for listing to music, as well as storage designed specifically for his books, CD's and papers. These very particular requirements are met by rooms with very particular sizes and shapes.