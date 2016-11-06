This modular home prototype by Meka is a shipping container clad in cedar.
Sliding bamboo panels on the west side of the house can be adjusted to provide shade during the later part of the day.
Because the area is prone to wildfires, the architect and residents were compelled to use special flame retardant materials for the windows and roof.
The flooring, doors, and bathroom vanity were sourced from the local Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
“We wanted it to feel open and spacious,” Alexander said. Much of the work on the containers was completed off-site by SG Blocks, and then delivered for construction. It's clad in Cor-Ten weathering seel.