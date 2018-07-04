A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
Architecture and design by Workshop APD
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
Serving set by Mazama Wares, $210 The midnight-blue speckle of this hand-thrown ceramic bottle and quartet of tumblers is a celestial sight to behold. Also available in ash (black), glass (green), and cloud (gray).
Alfi high-back chair by Jasper Morrison for Emeco, $325 each This durable chair is made from a 100-percent reclaimed, recycled composite that provides a bit of comfortable give. The frame is made from responsibly sourced ash and carved by Amish craftsmen from Hanover, Pennsylvania.
#color #lounge #turquoise #chair #red #wall #glow Photo by Justin Fantel
