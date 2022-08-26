In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
The lounging and dining area doubles as a place for meetings thanks to a couch upholstered in Maharam wool and an Eero Saarinen–designed Tulip table.
A king-sized bed is surrounded by windows to make an inviting nook.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
In the kitchen, birch cabinets painted in a bright white are topped with solid ash countertops.