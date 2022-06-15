Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.