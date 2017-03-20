The Wi-Fi connected system allows
Long before he moved into the historic building, Dutch architect Felix Claus admired 51 rue Raynouard, an apartment block in the Passy district of Paris designed and built in 1932 by Auguste Perret. One of the seminal architects of the 20th century, Perret is renowned for high-profile commissions like the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris and the post–Second World War rebuild of Le Havre, and for his pioneering use of reinforced concrete. He constructed 51 rue Raynouard to house the design firm he ran with his two brothers and created a 1,830-square-foot apartment on the seventh floor for himself and his wife. Here, the apartment’s balcony offers an impressive view of rue Raynouard.
Siding is Hardi-Panel board and batten. The ceiling is rift oak.
Detail shot of the Inkstone wash-basins in Black Rock stone.
Interestingly, smart tech was lower on the priority list, with 48% considering it important, while quality construction was key for 86%, along with the home being low maintenance (76%).
Roger and Mary Downey’s 3,200-square-foot rammed-earth home seems to float next to the forest along the Rio Grande in Corrales, New Mexico. While the home’s design and materials nod to the neighboring adobe farmhouses and agricultural sheds, architect Efthimios Maniatis of Studio eM Design calls them an amalgam of “modern contemporary regionalism,” governed by Roger’s strict mandate for minimalism.
Inside Out Architecture renovated an apartment in the Clerkenwell section of central London, removing interior walls to create an open, loft-like living space. The architects were taken in by the "dramatic geometry" of the existing board-formed concrete ceiling, and their design maintained and emphasized its dynamic criss-crosses and texture.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
Treehouse with ocean view Aptos, CA, United States Enjoy your ocean view among the treetops. We're in Santa Cruz County next to a Redwood State Forest, 2 miles from the beach and 8 miles from downtown. New! 7x7 magazine featured us: 7 Chic Tree Houses Give All New Meaning to Spring Escapes https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4950937
ElquiDomos Astronomic hotel Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile Elqui Domos is a very unique lodging offer, it is one of the 7 astronomic hotels worldwide, and the only one in the South Hemisphere. Come enjoy the magic skies of Elqui Valley. We noticed that shapes and philosophy of geodesic buildings, domes, were just perfect for our objective, and that is how we defined the basic elements for the final design: the bed should be as high as possible and over it the chance of a detachable roof, for a dream of stargazing from your bed; and all the comfort you would need inside the room for not getting disturbed on the feelings of such experience. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28429
New residential buildings are few and far between in England, so architects like Phillips have increasingly been charged with creating groundbreaking modern environments within the shells of historic houses. “People just find it easier to work within existing houses to transform them to be sleek, stylish and functional,” says Phillips. “Extensions have almost become a requirement for any homeowner who wants to be a part of modern living within the U.K.”
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
“I wanted to do a house that belonged on the site,” she says.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
The structure's white stucco second story nods to the architecture of traditional tree houses and is used as sleeping quarters for the owner’s children. The leaves of the central oak tree can be seen peaking out above the façade.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
