Bought at auction, the original home on the site of Modernist 1 came with a hole in its roof and a refrigerator still full after a decade of abandonment. Hylton-Daniel tore it down and built a new house with 25 percent more space. The 1,200-square-foot single-story home has 10-foot ceilings, decks off the dining room and main bed-room, and a fire-place covered in cedar.