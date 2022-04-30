Dining Room
View through the ground floor to the Pacific Ocean beyond
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino aerial view
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
According to the firm, the key points of the design of the Pipa House are modularity, quality, sustainability, adaptability, and materiality.
The new doors to the backyard are nineteen feet wide. The Neolith Beton counters in the kitchen are a surface material made to look like concrete.
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
The house faces the east, so in the evening, sunsets can be enjoyed from the roof terrace but the view of the city below is visible from nearly every room in the house.
Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
