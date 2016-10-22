In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Bernstein reconfigured the entryway to the street level; guests ascend to the main living space. Ironspot clay tile and FSC-certified cedar clads the facade.
In the master bathroom, all boundaries between inside and outside and public and private are virtually eliminated. The dark tiles are by Ann Sacks.
Artic white tiles by Ciot create a mosaic that wraps around the second floor bathroom.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Master Bathroom
Summer sunshine streaming through the east-facing third-floor windows warms the porcelain tiles in the master bathroom, designed with custom vanities and drawer pulls.
Photo by Morlen Sinoway
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident