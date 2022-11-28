SubscribeSign In
Blouin and Dupont kept the river rock surrounding the fireplace despite its loud texture "because the smoothness, or overall materiality of the house, gives a sense of balance to the living room," says Blouin.
Janina Gavankar's playful personality is captured through such elements as a duo of swings and a Star Wars helmet, balanced by an imaginative, hand-painted mural.
Excavating the site and setting the home into the cliff allowed the architects to create an entrance that doubles as a sunny central courtyard where the kids can play outside while still protected from stiff southerly gusts.
