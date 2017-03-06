© Justin Alexander
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
The trio of pendant lamps hanging above the counter came from Schoolhouse Electric Co. and were reworked by Peyton Avrett to fit the width of the header beam to which they are attached. The bar stools were gifted from a friend.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Michael Hughes and his University of Colorado collaborators transformed a 10-by-47-foot trailer destined for the landfill into the striking TrailerWrap “rehab” prototype.
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
White-oak stairs connect the first-floor living spaces with the upstairs sleeping areas.
