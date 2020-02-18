Traverse Design + Build polished the rusty metal exterior and repaired the hull’s trim.
“Polishing the exterior took more than 160 hours alone,” says Jodi.
In the bathroom, a white porcelain vessel sink is mounted on a stainless steel countertop. IKEA doors that match the kitchen cabinetry were adapted to fit the custom boxes beneath the sink.
The bathroom features a composting toilet by Nature’s Head. Pops of Tiffany blue aesthetically link the washroom with the common space.
In the bathroom and shower, one-inch white penny tile is surrounded by special silicone grout designed for flexibility in vibration-prone areas.
A two-burner stove, refrigerator, and sink give the owners a fully operational kitchen to prepare meals.
A Zebrano laminate wood-grain partition separates the work station from the restroom.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
The owners made sure to source ethical, sustainable, and fair-trade products to decorate the interior, such as the mud cloth throw pillow from The Citizenry and the wool runner by Annie Selke.
“Most of the remodel was less midcentury, and more modern,” Jodi says of the trailer’s aesthetic. “We did install some pieces to bring some retro into the build, such as an old trucker’s fan, and we preserved the front command center.”
The couch and dinette are upholstered in Knoll fabric and accessorized with throw pillows covered in Knoll and Maharam fabrics.
To add warmth to the soothing white and Tiffany-blue space, Traverse Design + Build installed engineered maple floors.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Based out of Sun Valley, Idaho, the owners of Traverse Design + Build took on a personal project, renovating a 1971 Airstream Overland.