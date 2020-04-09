On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Cedar strips on the exterior (and where used on the interior) were treated with "iron sulfate and kept outside for months before assembly to achieve an even patina," said Stinessen.
The inverted pyramid roof of Kloof 119A glows at night, creating a giant light box effect.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Protected by a roof overhang, the sunken lounge provides sweeping southeastern views of the city and fjord beyond.
Intrigued by the "smart, simple things" being done with modular housing, Will Arnett tapped architect Suchi Reddy and prefab company LivingHomes to design a house that merges the best of on-site and factory construction. The "Arrested Development" and "LEGO Movie" actor’s new home, completed in 2017, faces down a verdant canyon in Beverly Hills.
The exterior is a mix of wood and stone, and the ground floor is clad in locally-quarried Algonquin limestone around the perimeter.
The house was constructed with a wooden frame and cellulose insulation.
In summer, trees help to filter out some of the heat during the warmer days.
Large spans of glass look out on the surrounding lush vegetation.
The indoor/outdoor structure embraces the wine-making process and provides a strong sense of space. The exterior wood is repurposed 100-year-old wine tanks.
Katie and Danny MacNelly met as University of Virginia architecture students and started their own practice, ARCHITECTUREFIRM, along with another former UVA classmate. Together, the couple designed and built their family’s country retreat, a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
Innauer Matt Architekten designed the house as simple wooden building resting atop a solid, reinforced concrete plinth.
By carefully crafting both indoor and outdoor spaces, the architects managed to draw the scenic landscape inward while extending the outdoor living experience. Social areas like the living, dining, kitchen, bar, den, outdoor deck, fire pit and barbecue area are located on the second level.
A shell of concrete in the desert
When the Casali family gave Michael Krus and Prishram Jain of TACT Architecture free rein to work with unconventional materials, the architects responded by creating a geometric 4,300-square-foot smart home encased in aluminum panels by Agway Metals. The front facade features Cor-Ten steel fabricated by Praxy Cladding.
Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars.
A modern work space now fills the originally vacant space on the ground level.
- Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. A painting by Richard Wright and a sofa by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia dominate the family room.
Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is punctuated by a double-height space, which loosely divides the two zones of use.
