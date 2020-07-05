The renovation kept much of the original layout as is, but replaced the wood shingles for black siding and added an entryway.
The roof was lifted and insulated during the renovation, and the original Douglas fir floors were kept and patched where needed. The oversized thermal windows also regulate the temperature.
"[The owners] can leave the door open and have all this fresh air and [let] their dog come in and out, but it's still very secure," Davis says.
The lines of the ipe wood deck echos those of the new studio’s Cor-Ten steel exterior. The deck not only provides a protected outdoor space, but it also separates the home from clients who drop by via the studio entrance.
The long hallway from the kitchen to the master bedroom is often used as a racetrack for scooters or cardboard box bobsledding. The exposed steel support beams are at the heart of the home, and the project's design.