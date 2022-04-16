A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
Floor Plan of Leschi Inventor’s House by Olson Kundig
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
Atwater Hideaway floor plan
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
A 1961 post-and-beam residence in Nichols Canyon cantilevers over the wooded hillside.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
To live here, residents had to be homeless, 18 years and older and living within a three-mile radius.
“When I first got down to this site, the boulder that is now along the walkway blew me away, as did the one outside of our bedroom,” Peck says. “I knew immediately that’s where the house should be located.”
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
The pink floral logo will be printed on the pavilion’s roof and walls. The primrose has roots in Italian art history including Andrea del Verrocchio’s late-15th century sculpture Lady with Primroses as well as Pier Paolo Pasolini’s work Un Paese di temporali e primule.
Tasked with creating a new home in the middle of Hanoi, Vietnam, ODDO Architects sought to incorporate essentials—like plenty of natural light and ventilation.
Recently listed in Bayside, Wisconsin, this renovated midcentury property comprises two detached structures—a two-bay garage and a barrel-vaulted house—connected by a central patio. A pass-through between the garages is punctuated by a large tree growing in the middle.
With no traditional windows, the main level is illuminated by three expansive light wells that define a series of glass-encased outdoor areas.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
“We tried to showcase the beauty of this building, whose history should not be hidden,” says designer Justyna Puchalska. “We also wanted the design to be relatable—after all, not many people live in a place where everything is perfect.”
Nearly every corner of the house opens to breathtaking mountain panoramas.
The previous home on the Park Terrace site was damaged in the earthquake and subsequently demolished. Architect Phil Redmond, director of PRau, used this project to explore an archetypal industrial form which was lost as a result of the earthquakes.
Jardin Émotions takes inspiration from the first French oyster farm, which was owned by Queen Marie Antoinette, that sits at the foot of the garden in the English Channel. Moon coral inspired the shape of the Buxus sempervirens and Enkianthus japonicas bushes.
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
North of San Francisco, Faulkner Architects draws on agricultural influences to create a striking homestead.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
One of the Alterstudio's latest projects relies heavily on strong geometric elements. The entire structure reads as a single box stretched apart in the middle like two sides of an accordion. Vertical slats span between the two sections and enclose a carport underneath a cantilevering upper level.
Los Angeles–based writer Leslie Longworth knew she’d found the perfect retreat when she spotted a five-acre lot in Pioneertown. Immersed in the rugged beauty of Joshua Tree with a dirt road for access, it was an ideal creative space. Seeking a low-impact build, she hired prefab company Cover to draft, construct, and install a custom home. The prefab came complete with fixtures, finishes, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, and a state-of-the-art radiant heating and cooling system. In order to design around endangered Joshua trees, boulders, and the view, Cover used a combination of 3D mapping via drone imagery and handheld photos.
The living room offers a touch of Nordic simplicity with a combined steel TV unit and fireplace from Space Furniture, rattan chair from IKEA, C-shape gunmetal table from Casalife, and art from Cocoon Furnishings.
