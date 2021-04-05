Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Section Diagram
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
Passing the rain garden on your way back to the house, watch out for the local wildlife, from herds of deer to soaring eagles, to the local Bengal cat. The rain garden is the Barn Gallery's most talked about landscaping feature;  if you're lucky enough to be there when it rains you can see it in action.... Sustainability is exemplified by the rough fir siding, re-purposed from an old movie prop storage warehouse in Los Angeles. Every piece of reclaimed wood and metal inside or outside the house has a story to tell.
Before: The 2,700-square-foot loft had a sizable great room with enviable features, including exposed brick walls and heavy timber structural beams.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.
The 2021 Living Vehicle sleeps up to four (an automatic eurolift option increases sleeping capacity to six) and features an aluminum chassis.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
Created in collaboration with nonprofit Summit Huts Association, the Sister's Cabin by Colorado Timberframe is a timber ski hut perched atop Breckenridge's Baldy Mountain that can only be accessed by a 3.5-mile trek. Due to its remote location, the retreat operates entirely off-grid. It was built with prefabricated timber elements and SIPs airlifted to the site, and it features a luxurious interior that can accommodate 14 people.
Located in Springfield, Missouri, Streamline House is set on a hill just above the Jones Branch, a spring-fed stream that pumps more than 300,000 gallons of crystal-clear water through the site every day.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
Says Ideabox: "Our favorite room of the new FUSE might be the one that's outside… the large covered porch!"
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Surrounded by rugged beauty, the home was designed with a faceted exterior optimized for wraparound views unique in each room.
"The exterior cladding of the house is custom-made, a play on board-and-batten siding organized into patterns that suggest varied depth and texture," notes the firm. "Painted in subtle gradations from white to gray, the striped shadows of the board-and-battens shift throughout the day. "
Completed for an approximate cost of $2,000,000, the modern, net-zero home features 3,835 square feet and is located in the heart of Suncadia’s master-planned community.
Approached by clients who wanted to simplify their lifestyle and reconnect with the landscape, Phoenix-based Wendell Burnette Architects designed the Hidden Valley Desert House as a “long pavilion for living.”
Rising out of the earth like a natural rock outcropping, the holiday retreat is clad in a combination of stained Western Red Cedar and stained Alaskan Yellow Cedar on the upper volume, while the lower is wrapped in stone veneer.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
A peek into the master bath.
