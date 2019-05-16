Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
The boxy, contemporary new facade was completely restructured.
The boxy, contemporary new facade was completely restructured.
The master bathroom is one of Geremia’s favorite rooms. “It’s focused on ritual and relaxation—a special place to start and end the day,” she says. “You can watch the neighboring horses graze from the outdoor shower.”
The master bathroom is one of Geremia’s favorite rooms. “It’s focused on ritual and relaxation—a special place to start and end the day,” she says. “You can watch the neighboring horses graze from the outdoor shower.”
Pops of greenery and art imbue warmth into the tiny home.
Pops of greenery and art imbue warmth into the tiny home.
This is our personal home, which we rent when we go on long trips. It’s our sanctuary, and a place we’ve loved sharing with our guests.
This is our personal home, which we rent when we go on long trips. It’s our sanctuary, and a place we’ve loved sharing with our guests.
Twenty-two 12-foot-wide steel-frame modules were combined to form nine to 14-foot-high rooms that were stacked and bolted together. Ten deck modules added more than 4,700 square feet of sheltered outdoor space.
Twenty-two 12-foot-wide steel-frame modules were combined to form nine to 14-foot-high rooms that were stacked and bolted together. Ten deck modules added more than 4,700 square feet of sheltered outdoor space.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The master bedroom with reclaimed longleaf pine floors overlooks views of the living space. The chair was a gift from Sarah’s mother and the art gifted by Casey’s parents.
The master bedroom with reclaimed longleaf pine floors overlooks views of the living space. The chair was a gift from Sarah’s mother and the art gifted by Casey’s parents.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
A view from the lounge into the converted study furnished with a vintage midcentury sideboard.
A view from the lounge into the converted study furnished with a vintage midcentury sideboard.
Indoor/outdoor living was a priority in the redesign, and the interior was reconfigured so that views of the backyard and the majestic gum tree can be immediately seen as soon as the front door is opened.
Indoor/outdoor living was a priority in the redesign, and the interior was reconfigured so that views of the backyard and the majestic gum tree can be immediately seen as soon as the front door is opened.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower welcomes in natural light.
In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower welcomes in natural light.
An upper-level media room.
An upper-level media room.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.
The couple wanted the cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawled by the night sky and mountains that surround us."
The couple wanted the cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawled by the night sky and mountains that surround us."
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.
A sunny nook in the living room.
A sunny nook in the living room.
An original boiler the designers discovered during the renovation was kept in the kitchen as decoration. The counter is white pine, and the green tiles were sourced from Can Benito a studio in Mallorca.
An original boiler the designers discovered during the renovation was kept in the kitchen as decoration. The counter is white pine, and the green tiles were sourced from Can Benito a studio in Mallorca.
Kitchen
Kitchen
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
“There’s a soulfulness in this small house that’s impossible to replicate in something completely new. The sweetness truly lingers," says architect Michael Lee.
“There’s a soulfulness in this small house that’s impossible to replicate in something completely new. The sweetness truly lingers," says architect Michael Lee.
In the bedroom, a Margaret Kilgallen print joins a Brionvega Algol television, lamps from Patricia Urquiola and Pablo, and a Hans Wegner chair.
In the bedroom, a Margaret Kilgallen print joins a Brionvega Algol television, lamps from Patricia Urquiola and Pablo, and a Hans Wegner chair.
Located in the bungalow, the master bedroom was updated. On the CB2 Alpine bed are Anichini linens and a Pia Wallén Crux Blanket; Suttles and her mother made the throw pillows. The headboard was crafted from the house’s original wood. The couple repurposed old fruit crates as bedside tables and hung the Hugo Guinness prints.
Located in the bungalow, the master bedroom was updated. On the CB2 Alpine bed are Anichini linens and a Pia Wallén Crux Blanket; Suttles and her mother made the throw pillows. The headboard was crafted from the house’s original wood. The couple repurposed old fruit crates as bedside tables and hung the Hugo Guinness prints.
CB2 was also a major furnishing source in this bedroom, as the lighting and matching patterned pillows were found there. The striped throw at the edge of the bed is from Etsy.
CB2 was also a major furnishing source in this bedroom, as the lighting and matching patterned pillows were found there. The striped throw at the edge of the bed is from Etsy.

29 more saves

Set cover photo