The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The verandas provide a threshold between the internal and external spaces. “They soften the abrupt change and mediate the relationship between inside and out,” says architect Ben Shields.
David Easton, a pioneer in the field of rammed-earth construction, developed sturdy blocks made from recycled and waste material and then used them to build a house for himself and his wife, Cynthia Wright, in collaboration with designer Juliet Hsu.