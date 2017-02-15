Subscribe to Dwell
Jeremy Hanson
The bookshelves lining the walls of the living room were inherited from family.
The library as seen from atop the 13-foot retaining wall.
In the living area, Brothers sits on an Artek stool while perusing a selection from his library.
The distance between site and structure is more dramatic in the evening when light shines through the sunken glass living room.
White brick exterior of Goddard and Mandolene’s home post renovation.
