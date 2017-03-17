Subscribe
j
Jeremy Hansen
Follow
Stories
Make Your Parents Happy by Building Them a House
This seaside New Zealand house is a family affair.
j
Jeremy Hansen
Rock the Boat
New Zealand architect Davor Popadich invoked nautical sheds in his unconventional design for his family’s home on Auckland’s...
j
Jeremy Hansen
Bach to the Beach
With authenticity and simplicity as their rallying cry, a Kiwi architect and his wife have built a modern beach house that puts a...
j
Jeremy Hansen
The Great Compression
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering...
j
Jeremy Hansen
Nature Nurtured
On the shores of New Zealand’s Lake Wakatipu, architects Bronwen Kerr and Pete Ritchie designed a relaxed family home that...
j
Jeremy Hansen
New Zealand Vacation Home Designed Completely Off the Grid
On New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island, two architects designed a petite holiday home that takes care of its own water,...
j
Jeremy Hansen