Architect Neil Stephen leaned toward historical influences when designing this modern home on the Isle of Skye for writer and professor Dominic Houlder. Located in the Hebrides, an archipelago off of Scotland's northwest coast, the island is predominately populated by longhouses, narrow single-room dwellings made from the stone, turf, and thatch readily available from the land. Stephen envisioned Houlder's home as a modernist take on this typology, and sought to "promote the value of our architectural heritage and reinforce confidence in our culture."