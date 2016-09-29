Novartis Office Building in Shanghai, China (currently under construction) With a distinctive exterior of reclaimed brick, this seemingly opaque office building—Aravena's first project in China—is sited to maximize light, with an open, north-facing facade that allow indirect light into its interior.
Q2: How do you design a flexible space around a collection that may grow and shift over time? A2: It’s impossible to anticipate how artists will want to use the space, but we do our best to try. So some things would be extraordinary floor & ceiling load capacity; power/data in floors & ceilings; light tracks; indoor/outdoor gallery space. Pictured: The new Whitney Museum of American Art building, as of June 2014.
Leong Leong, an emerging architecture firm led by brothers Chris and Dominic Leong, were featured in City Modern as one of five power players in the New York design scene. The special mini-issue was included with Dwell's October 2012 issue and in a weekly issue of New York magazine, and Dominic was a panelist on a City Modern panel that week as well.
Van Wyk has held numerous exhibitions to showcase his art and design, encompassing his architectural work, photography, industrial design, and even light installations. These include a unique spatial experience installation at the Southern California Institute of Architecture and a conceptual photographic exhibition called “The Aesthetics of Violence," which expressed the violent realities faced in South Africa.
Architecten Cie, Frits van Dongen, Philharmonie, Haarlem
Out one of the large windows is a view of the old power station building and tower. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Architect Neil Stephen leaned toward historical influences when designing this modern home on the Isle of Skye for writer and professor Dominic Houlder. Located in the Hebrides, an archipelago off of Scotland's northwest coast, the island is predominately populated by longhouses, narrow single-room dwellings made from the stone, turf, and thatch readily available from the land. Stephen envisioned Houlder's home as a modernist take on this typology, and sought to "promote the value of our architectural heritage and reinforce confidence in our culture."
A 1.4-kW solar array by Sharp and propane-powered in-floor radiant heating from Radiantec obviate any need to connect to municipal power.
Sattler-Smith explains that “the north side of the house is covered with corrugated galvanized steel and pierced with only a few very small windows; this protects from the 100-mile-per-hour north winds.”
The entrance door slides shut to protect the house from sand and wind—it is located just beyond the large sand dunes at Diamond Beach. Bedrooms and bunkrooms flank the entrance.
Aalto on his boat Nemo Propheta in the 1960s.
Starphire glass lets the sun illuminate the house, which is composed of a series of interconnected two story pavilions. Each pavilion houses a different function—such as the living room here—and has its own unique orientation towards the landscape. Local designer Ray Frizzell selected furniture primarily a neutral palette to reflect the rocky landscape.
The courtyard of Louis Kahn's Salk Institute for Biological Studies.
Inspired by medieval monasteries, Kahn's masterful example of symmetry reinforces Jonas Salk's initial instinct; he famously met with the architect for consultative purposes but their conversation so impressed Salk that he knew he had found the right architect. The two rows of buildings are like curtains framing the ocean, and a simple dividing line offers as much serenity and contemplation as the horizon rising above the sea.
Endless Ocean
Battered and broken, created then crushed, these monolithic rocks stand strong still against the tides of the ocean.
A panorama of sylvan hills and ocean views surrounds artist Richard Brothers’s environmentally minded Orcas Island, Washington, home.
Good to walk around or take a formal tour, the grounds overlook the Pacific Ocean. #salk #salkinstitute #architecture #lajolla
