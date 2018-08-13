Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
An addition created space for a half bathroom and a mudroom. The sink is by Signature Hardware; the Luxe hexagonal tiles from Arizona Tile were custom arranged by Wilding.
-
Denver, Colorado
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Boffi faucets join sinks from Labour and Wait in the bathroom.
Ensuite Bathroom to Master Bedroom with access to rear for beach access
Custom bathroom vanities have the benefit of being tailored for space efficiency and personal use. Breakfast Woodworks created this custom teak vanity for a master bathroom.
In the downstairs bathroom, a Zuchetti facuet adds a simple, black accent to the white tiles and sink.
Outside looking in: a look at the door's mechanism.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
The Raimond Zafu Pendant is a sculptural fixture inspired by the pure beauty of mathematics—it was created to be both systematic and organic, and resembles a star-filled sky when illuminated.
The design team enclosed the vestibule of the front entrance to offer an area in which everyone can remove shoes and coats. The dining area boasts a handmade pendant by The Light Factory in Baltimore, Maryland. The table is from Blu Dot; the chairs are from Ikea. The flooring is natural bamboo from Dyerich.
The dining table is from French retailer AM.PM., the pendants are by Him + Her, and the shelves are by Tomado Holland. An Ikea rug echoes the geometric motif found throughout the apartment.
Two green accent walls—one seen here in the dining room—are the only departures from the strategically white backdrop. Wierciński and team designed the dining table and its orange steel frame, along with the seating benches and wall-mounted seat backs. A Sticks pendant light from Nowodvorski illuminates the space.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
This is a door we adore. There's something so stylishly simple about a classic black door and frame that reminds us it's time to step up.
When you have a clear favorite color, it's a no-brainer to paint your front door. And it's hard to beat the cool factor that comes from a vibrant blue front door like this one. The shade is a modern mid-blue that's not too light and not too dark. Best of all, it connects back to the accent colors in other favorite items like the owner's longboard.
Knock, knock. Who’s there? A fresh front door color combination. It doesn't get more classic that a jet-black front door, but in this case, the blush walls give the traditional shade a trendy new twist.
If you feel most at home in neutral territory, you may want to consider going gray. Take this door for example: An earthy gray color sets a relaxing, inviting tone that makes pretty much anyone want to step inside.
The narrow house is oriented to make the most of views of the tree-lined property, which helps passively regulate temperatures by blocking sun in summer and allowing in heat in winter.
Out of respect for the structure's more traditional neighbors, de Leon painted the exterior of the addition Black Forest Green, a Benjamin Moore hue commonly used on plantation shutters in the South.