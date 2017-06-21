Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Deltec Homes' philosophy of environmental protectionism begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it away from the landfills by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.
Deltec Homes' philosophy of environmental protectionism begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it away from the landfills by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.
Woven Wood Shades shown in material Grassweave, color Cafe.
Woven Wood Shades shown in material Grassweave, color Cafe.
Robert Sonneman has always agreed with Mies van der Rohe's motto that less is more. Ever since the 1960s, his lighting designs have exhibited a distinct clarity that celebrates simplicity and functionality. A prime example is his Suspenders design, which was originally patented in 1989. Flip through to see more instances of his timeless designs and how they have been updated for today’s consumers.
Robert Sonneman has always agreed with Mies van der Rohe's motto that less is more. Ever since the 1960s, his lighting designs have exhibited a distinct clarity that celebrates simplicity and functionality. A prime example is his Suspenders design, which was originally patented in 1989. Flip through to see more instances of his timeless designs and how they have been updated for today’s consumers.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
Stout uses a traditional braided rug technique to create a series of 3D wonders.
Stout uses a traditional braided rug technique to create a series of 3D wonders.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The appliances have been installed, and the
Situated between a bay and a coastal mountain range, Casa Klotz makes a powerful geometric contrast to its isolated natural surroundings.
Situated between a bay and a coastal mountain range, Casa Klotz makes a powerful geometric contrast to its isolated natural surroundings.
Ergotron Home's adjustable desks, designed for small space living and debuted at DODNY, transition from standing to sitting positions easily.
Ergotron Home's adjustable desks, designed for small space living and debuted at DODNY, transition from standing to sitting positions easily.
Ergotron, Inc. (@ergotron) produces some excellent space-saving products, seen here in a photo by @nycxdesign from Dwell on Design NY.
Ergotron, Inc. (@ergotron) produces some excellent space-saving products, seen here in a photo by @nycxdesign from Dwell on Design NY.
Night settles in around the wanderers sheltered in El Cosmico's teepees and trailers. As El Cosmico shows, understanding a small space involves understanding the infinitude of the world beyond them.
Night settles in around the wanderers sheltered in El Cosmico's teepees and trailers. As El Cosmico shows, understanding a small space involves understanding the infinitude of the world beyond them.
Oskar Leo Kauffman, System 3
Oskar Leo Kauffman, System 3
Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
Nothing is as inviting as a home that embraces indoor-outdoor living. By opening the impressive bi-fold door, the dining room is seamlessly doubled in size for easy entertaining with a sleek modern look. The home mixes traditional Cape Cod style with modern aesthetics.
Nothing is as inviting as a home that embraces indoor-outdoor living. By opening the impressive bi-fold door, the dining room is seamlessly doubled in size for easy entertaining with a sleek modern look. The home mixes traditional Cape Cod style with modern aesthetics.
Modify Furniture collaborative "After Dark Series" feature work by American artist, Joshua Oliveira known for Urban Surrealism. Pandora's Wine, 2016
Modify Furniture collaborative "After Dark Series" feature work by American artist, Joshua Oliveira known for Urban Surrealism. Pandora's Wine, 2016
Modify Furniture collaborative "After Dark Series" featuring work by Toronto-based artist, Julie Hawkins 10,000 Emerald Pools 2015
Modify Furniture collaborative "After Dark Series" featuring work by Toronto-based artist, Julie Hawkins 10,000 Emerald Pools 2015
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
There's something faintly Jedi-cool about the StickBulb LED lamp by Rux—and as a bonus, it's fully adjustable. (Pin)
There's something faintly Jedi-cool about the StickBulb LED lamp by Rux—and as a bonus, it's fully adjustable. (Pin)

43 more saves

Set cover photo