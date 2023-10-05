SubscribeSign In
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
The home has retained much of its historic character, including its original wood floors and doors.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
