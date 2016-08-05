Wan for FLOS, 2006
Wan is the Japanese word for “bowl,” Grawunder’s inspiration for these hanging “bowls of light” that continue to be produced, as both suspension and hanging lights in various finishes.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.
Lighting, made from minimal materials including half pipe and woodstock make for a simple and effective table lamp.