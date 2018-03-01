Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Open shelving is a kitchen trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
Open shelving is a kitchen trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
Theron Humphrey's new home in Nashville, Tenn.
Theron Humphrey's new home in Nashville, Tenn.
Wiedemann strongly believes that a window is the threshold between inside and outside, and that it’s important to utilize a selection that emphasizes an open connection with your surroundings—particularly for an artist who depends on natural light. He chose to use Kolbe Windows & Doors' VistaLuxe® Collection, which has clean, narrow site lines that seem to disappear.
Wiedemann strongly believes that a window is the threshold between inside and outside, and that it’s important to utilize a selection that emphasizes an open connection with your surroundings—particularly for an artist who depends on natural light. He chose to use Kolbe Windows & Doors' VistaLuxe® Collection, which has clean, narrow site lines that seem to disappear.
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
The Wi-Fi connected system allows
The Wi-Fi connected system allows
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
Modern barn door hardware with sliding hardware at the bottom of the door.
Modern barn door hardware with sliding hardware at the bottom of the door.
Learns what temperature you like and builds a schedule around yours.
Learns what temperature you like and builds a schedule around yours.
The custom table was inspired by a piece of wood the clients discovered themselves. Built with live edge rosewood, the piece features iron legs and a visible bronze butterfly connection.
The custom table was inspired by a piece of wood the clients discovered themselves. Built with live edge rosewood, the piece features iron legs and a visible bronze butterfly connection.
Looking onto the top level of the house from the rooftop deck, you can see how one of the main water pools reflects the surrounding trees and clouds once it's filled.
Looking onto the top level of the house from the rooftop deck, you can see how one of the main water pools reflects the surrounding trees and clouds once it's filled.
Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet's Hybrid Grill K1000HS.
Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet's Hybrid Grill K1000HS.

75 more saves

Set cover photo