Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
The L-shaped central space has high ceilings and holds the dining room, living room, kitchen, and work area.
The L-shaped central space has high ceilings and holds the dining room, living room, kitchen, and work area.
A look at the front entrance of the residence. The home's striking sod roof effortlessly blends the property into its lush surroundings.
A look at the front entrance of the residence. The home's striking sod roof effortlessly blends the property into its lush surroundings.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
Located in the sylvan enclave of Innis Arden about an hour north of Seattle, this home soaks up the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This beautifully maintained midcentury home was designed in 1962 by Seattle–based modernist architect Ralph D. Anderson—who was an early advocate for preservation in the region. A soaring, double-height wall of glass in the living room brings a sense of the home's forested surroundings to its interiors. Character-filled elements of the home's midcentury roots remain—including a slightly sunken living room, a circular staircase, a tongue-and-groove ceiling, wood paneling, and a kitchen countertop crafted of salvaged teak from a 1960s battleship. Updated elements include a renovated kitchen, which kept the original salvaged teak and updated appliances as needed.
Located in the sylvan enclave of Innis Arden about an hour north of Seattle, this home soaks up the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This beautifully maintained midcentury home was designed in 1962 by Seattle–based modernist architect Ralph D. Anderson—who was an early advocate for preservation in the region. A soaring, double-height wall of glass in the living room brings a sense of the home's forested surroundings to its interiors. Character-filled elements of the home's midcentury roots remain—including a slightly sunken living room, a circular staircase, a tongue-and-groove ceiling, wood paneling, and a kitchen countertop crafted of salvaged teak from a 1960s battleship. Updated elements include a renovated kitchen, which kept the original salvaged teak and updated appliances as needed.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
Vo chose a simple material palette to highlight the green plants.
Vo chose a simple material palette to highlight the green plants.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
Surrounded by rugged beauty, the home was designed with a faceted exterior optimized for wraparound views unique in each room.
Surrounded by rugged beauty, the home was designed with a faceted exterior optimized for wraparound views unique in each room.
Exterior view of house on the east side, toward the Hood Canal
Exterior view of house on the east side, toward the Hood Canal
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
Vertical planks of western red cedar provide a warm contrast against horizontal zinc siding panels.
Vertical planks of western red cedar provide a warm contrast against horizontal zinc siding panels.
A bright red pivot door marks the main entrance, located a half-level below the upper floor.
A bright red pivot door marks the main entrance, located a half-level below the upper floor.
"The east façade reveals these distinct parts of the house—the grounded bedroom volume to the north, the glass hallway, which offers a glimpse to otherwise secluded outdoor spaces, and the living pavilion that is lifted above the site to view the forest and pond," the team adds.
"The east façade reveals these distinct parts of the house—the grounded bedroom volume to the north, the glass hallway, which offers a glimpse to otherwise secluded outdoor spaces, and the living pavilion that is lifted above the site to view the forest and pond," the team adds.
Set cover photo