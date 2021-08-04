The primary and guest suites are situated on opposite corners of the floor plan, which offers a high level of privacy in both spaces.
A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
The new-old home nestled in its country setting, with distant views into two valleys.
This shows how the freeform wall surfaces interplay with more crisp and square geometries of doors and windows.
The interior "tubular" shell forms these organic window openings in some spots.
The design team writes: "As a wooden grid structure the furniture pieces pull the structural grid through the surface of the GRP walls and seem to be peeling off the tube."
Passage through the home is shaped by various-sized doorways.
The public area of the home includes a kitchen, study, sitting room, and dining area.
Overlooking the serene foothills of the Great Dividing Range in Victoria, Australia, the Daylesford Longhouse is a multifaceted shed-style home and holiday retreat.
Folding glass doors create an instant indoor/outdoor connection, opening the interiors up to the lush courtyard garden. Skylights along the pitched roof invite additional sunshine inside.
Light fixtures were incorporated into the exterior ribbing as architectural lighting.
The circular master bedroom is supported by an illuminated, mushroom-shaped structure.
Except for a few dining chairs, most of the interior elements were built into the walls.
Glass-topped tables with carved marble or wood bases, some cantilevered from concrete columns, look like the spines or rib cages of prehistoric creatures.
Sputnik-like lamps, made by Vugrin, hang above the spiraling dining table.
To harmonize the interiors with the otherworldly character of the house, Vugrin built tables and shelves that swept across rooms from the ceiling to the floor.
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
The entire structure was crafted from natural materials.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The columns fan out at the top, with one overlapping the next to created a layered, canopy-like roof.
Organic pentagonal and hexagonal panels, varying in size, come together to form the cabin's exterior envelope.
The oak trees, along with the topography of the site, inspired the design of the modern house.
Passive design principles were utilized in the siting of the highly-insulated cabin. Deep eaves protect the interior from hot summer sun, while a verandah overhang optimizes solar gains in winter.
While the house was painted black to help it blend in with the landscape, the shrub-covered roof is the more prominent part of the overall design due to the verdant green surroundings.
Set north of the Arctic Circle, Dubldom in Kandalaksha is perfectly positioned for views of the Northern Lights.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the Kauai residence takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere by Zach Klein. Photo by Cabin Porn
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
A portrait of the designer. “Architecture, to me, is the most beautiful of the arts. I always knew that I wanted to design, but only [if I could] create products over which I had total control.”
Originally, glass doors opened to the deck, but after years of gusty winds, it was decided that a side entrance, protected by a sliding steel door, would be the preferred entrance.