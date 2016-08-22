The elder Popp bought the Le Corbusier chairs in the ’80s and the Arco Flos lamp in the ’70s; the Philippe Starck barstools were purchased recently for the apartment. The antique rugs are from Ronald Popp’s collection, and the art is by mostly Bay Area artists. To help control costs, Popp worked with much of the existing 1950s building’s elements, such as the brick fireplace, giving it a coat of white paint “to provide a better background for the art.” Just off the living room, accessed through a floor-to-ceiling glass door, is a garden for Popp’s father.
The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
