Chiang created 100 one-of-a-kind prototypes, defined as "sketches" in clay. Based on a single concept, these candle holders reflect the continued exploration of form and idea.
Brothers Paul and Vincent Georgeson in their studio, surrounded by their own designs (and dog Penny).
A couple of quick and easy folds and tucks make transforming the couch into a bed at the end of the day easy even for the most bleary-eyed. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Wood WorksFaced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight to his toolbox to craft a Nakashima-inspired interior, featured in our November Small Spaces issue.
