SubscribeSign In
Taking advantage of the sloping site, the architects designed the three-level Watermill House to appear as a single-story home from the street.
Taking advantage of the sloping site, the architects designed the three-level Watermill House to appear as a single-story home from the street.
A 100-foot-long glass wall opens the view up to views of the bay.
A 100-foot-long glass wall opens the view up to views of the bay.
Peconic House main floor plan.
Peconic House main floor plan.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.