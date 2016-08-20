Among the artwork on display is Bruce Nauman's 1984 100 Live and Die. Mounted on four metal monoliths, the neon's flickering glow is surrounded by Ando's concrete walls and skylight above. Photo Courtesy 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia via flikr.
Among the artwork on display is Bruce Nauman's 1984 100 Live and Die. Mounted on four metal monoliths, the neon's flickering glow is surrounded by Ando's concrete walls and skylight above. Photo Courtesy 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia via flikr.
The Benesse Art Site Naoshima, located on Japan's Naoshima island, was concevied in 1985 thanks to a collaboration between a wealthy businessman and local mayor. Benesse - combining Latin's words for "well" and "being" - describes the site's complex aim of promoting connections among art, religion, nature, and education. Among the site's holdings are the Benesse House (above) and the Chichu Art Museum (two slides ahead), both of which were designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. His iconic use of concrete is in full view at the Benesse House Musuem (completed 1992) which holds numerous artworks. Photo Courtesy 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia via flikr.
The Benesse Art Site Naoshima, located on Japan's Naoshima island, was concevied in 1985 thanks to a collaboration between a wealthy businessman and local mayor. Benesse - combining Latin's words for "well" and "being" - describes the site's complex aim of promoting connections among art, religion, nature, and education. Among the site's holdings are the Benesse House (above) and the Chichu Art Museum (two slides ahead), both of which were designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. His iconic use of concrete is in full view at the Benesse House Musuem (completed 1992) which holds numerous artworks. Photo Courtesy 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia via flikr.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
White-oak stairs connect the first-floor living spaces with the upstairs sleeping areas.
White-oak stairs connect the first-floor living spaces with the upstairs sleeping areas.
Located off of the kitchen, Vivi’s office disappears behind sliding walls covered in black chalkboard paint from Behr. This is one of the best home office setup ideas if you're short on space or if you're going for a minimalist look.
Located off of the kitchen, Vivi’s office disappears behind sliding walls covered in black chalkboard paint from Behr. This is one of the best home office setup ideas if you're short on space or if you're going for a minimalist look.
In the entryway, a Tati lamp by Ferruccio Laviani for Kartell sits on a shelf Christopher made from kitchen cabinetry scraps.
In the entryway, a Tati lamp by Ferruccio Laviani for Kartell sits on a shelf Christopher made from kitchen cabinetry scraps.
The living room features a sofa from Roche Bobois, Metropolitan armchairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia, and a Good Morning table in copper and Anytime table in anthracite frosted glass from Ligne Roset. The rug is by Tissage.
The living room features a sofa from Roche Bobois, Metropolitan armchairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia, and a Good Morning table in copper and Anytime table in anthracite frosted glass from Ligne Roset. The rug is by Tissage.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
It took six weeks to build the formwork for the poured-concrete walls that make up the first floor. Inthe kitchen the floors are raw European white oak, the countertops are Capolavoro granite with a leather finish by Antolini, and the natural oak cabinets are by Varenna.
It took six weeks to build the formwork for the poured-concrete walls that make up the first floor. Inthe kitchen the floors are raw European white oak, the countertops are Capolavoro granite with a leather finish by Antolini, and the natural oak cabinets are by Varenna.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
The Confetti credenza is every bit as jolly as its name suggests.
The Confetti credenza is every bit as jolly as its name suggests.
Keeping it simple and clean, the interior echoes the open theme of the space, while the stripped Douglas fir post-and-beam frame is given a chance to shine.
Keeping it simple and clean, the interior echoes the open theme of the space, while the stripped Douglas fir post-and-beam frame is given a chance to shine.
The entire backyard area is devised for enjoying the bright blue skies. To keep all the sections connected, he built a new one-and-a-half story unit that overlooks the pool and links to an additional garage loft.
The entire backyard area is devised for enjoying the bright blue skies. To keep all the sections connected, he built a new one-and-a-half story unit that overlooks the pool and links to an additional garage loft.
All the rooms are cross-ventilated and a central stairwell skylight is designed to be opened in order to flush out hot air.
All the rooms are cross-ventilated and a central stairwell skylight is designed to be opened in order to flush out hot air.
Robinson built an airy wood stairway to bring more light up onto the second and third floors. The new third floor looks out to views of Portland’s West Hills.
Robinson built an airy wood stairway to bring more light up onto the second and third floors. The new third floor looks out to views of Portland’s West Hills.
Robinson punched two large openings through the primary wall in the center of the house to create a larger, more inviting living environment. The kitchen includes white oak flooring, rift-cut white oak veneer cabinets, and ceramic tile from Heath.
Robinson punched two large openings through the primary wall in the center of the house to create a larger, more inviting living environment. The kitchen includes white oak flooring, rift-cut white oak veneer cabinets, and ceramic tile from Heath.
Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture restored the exterior of the house in order to resurface the original wood facade, which had been covered up by vinyl siding at one point. They turned the unused attic into a “FifthSquare”: a box-like structure that acts as an office and mini-theater, complete with a ceiling-mounted projector and drop-down screen. The exterior of the extension is clad with charred cedar, which integrates smoothly into the asphalt shingle roof.
Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture restored the exterior of the house in order to resurface the original wood facade, which had been covered up by vinyl siding at one point. They turned the unused attic into a “FifthSquare”: a box-like structure that acts as an office and mini-theater, complete with a ceiling-mounted projector and drop-down screen. The exterior of the extension is clad with charred cedar, which integrates smoothly into the asphalt shingle roof.
Generous storage is key to an uncluttered look. Drawers for shoes tuck away under the raised mezzanine floor.
Generous storage is key to an uncluttered look. Drawers for shoes tuck away under the raised mezzanine floor.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
The residence architect Cary Bernstein designed for Scott Croyle and his family is an exercise in hide-and-seek. Clever storage keeps the space clutter-free and lets the structure shine. In the entryway, drawers tuck under the mezzanine, niches hold artwork, and speakers are built in line with the cabinets.
The residence architect Cary Bernstein designed for Scott Croyle and his family is an exercise in hide-and-seek. Clever storage keeps the space clutter-free and lets the structure shine. In the entryway, drawers tuck under the mezzanine, niches hold artwork, and speakers are built in line with the cabinets.
To reinforce a streamlined aesthetic, materials move from the inside out and from room to room. A Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen extends through a window to the backyard. The basalt path in the house continues outside and up the outdoor stairs.
To reinforce a streamlined aesthetic, materials move from the inside out and from room to room. A Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen extends through a window to the backyard. The basalt path in the house continues outside and up the outdoor stairs.
Because the residents wanted lighting “to fade away,” the home makes the most of natural light and minimizes fixtures. Each room has two sources of daylight, usually in the form of floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. Fluorescent lights integrate into the surface of the skylights so they don’t protrude into the space.
Because the residents wanted lighting “to fade away,” the home makes the most of natural light and minimizes fixtures. Each room has two sources of daylight, usually in the form of floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. Fluorescent lights integrate into the surface of the skylights so they don’t protrude into the space.
The master bedroom’s clerestory window provides morning light while allowing for privacy from the neighbors. The Siena bed is by Naoto Fukasawa for B&B Italia, the side table is Room & Board, and the globe light is vintage. The windows are by Fleetwood and the doors by Bonelli.
The master bedroom’s clerestory window provides morning light while allowing for privacy from the neighbors. The Siena bed is by Naoto Fukasawa for B&B Italia, the side table is Room & Board, and the globe light is vintage. The windows are by Fleetwood and the doors by Bonelli.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
Set cover photo