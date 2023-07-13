SubscribeSign In
The desk extends to meet a bench with storage underneath. The cherry built-ins complement new bamboo floors and wood trim.
The desk extends to meet a bench with storage underneath. The cherry built-ins complement new bamboo floors and wood trim.
Entry from garden
Entry from garden
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.