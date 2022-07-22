The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
The new layout feels more open and spacious, thanks in part to strategic open shelving and chicken wire on the cabinet fronts. All of the bowls and boards are by Elsie Green, and the ceramics are from Jenni Kayne.
Exposed timber ceilings lend a sense of rustic refinement to Olson Kundig's Country Garden House
Wooden panels, carpeted floors, and vintage decor lend the home a vintage feel that underscores Cash's influence.
The kitchen area features tile floors and backsplash, with wooden cabinets and details anchoring them down.
Many of the features that make the home unique were designed by Cash himself, like this curved brick fireplace.
Another living area is adorned with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.