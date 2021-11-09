The bedroom/office connects to the outdoors via a large sliding glass door. The space's orange accent wall was inspired by Los Angeles sunsets.
Front of the house during the day
becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”
The inspiration for this prefabricated, modular family home on Fishers Island, New York, were the views that Tanney and Luntz saw from a 12-foot stepladder, which was balancing on the bed of a pickup truck when they first visited the site.
The bathroom showcases a smart mirror and an electric pulse toilet.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
The home’s exterior features Trespa Meteon panels, a durable and sustainable high-pressure laminate cladding. By design, expanses of glass reflect the surroundings where the home is placed.
Wieler and Tung enjoy two of the home’s several decks.The home is clad in red cedar siding and features a multitude of view-enhancing windows by Loewen. The decking is composite wood by Trex.
The Denizen Archetype offers everything you need to get things done—whenever and wherever you desire.
The material was gathered from soil with high sand content on the property as well as a second site in the vicinity. Certain volumes of the home consist of a concrete structure and brick masonry.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.