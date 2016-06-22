“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
Brandt explains the decision to allow guests to glimpse Muuto's inner workings: "You can see that we are concentrated and producing. It reassures you that we deliver good solutions and come up with a great combination of products."
Brandt explains the decision to allow guests to glimpse Muuto's inner workings: "You can see that we are concentrated and producing. It reassures you that we deliver good solutions and come up with a great combination of products."
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Set cover photo