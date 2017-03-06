The 4,000-square-foot home previously contained a single bedroom, a egregious waste of space. Subdivided into three bedrooms, the house is shared by the Bloemkers and their four children.
Inspired by the sea and sand, Richard and Jackie Willcocks chose blue and orange joinery colors for their 1,140-square-foot prefab. The modular home is by New South Wales company ArchiBlox.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
The open-plan living-kitchen-dining area is a repository of design icons, both classic and contemporary. There’s a Louis Poulsen pendant lamp over the Eero Saarinen dining table; Mirror Ball pendants by Tom Dixon over the kitchen counter; and Tab F1 floor lamps from Flos behind the Edward Wormley–designed Dunbar sofa. In the living room, chairs modeled on Jens Risom’s swivel design enable people to face either the sofa or to spin 180 degrees toward the kitchen.
Sophie sits at the Nava dining table in the kitchen, which is flanked by Gubi chairs and illuminated by the Aeros light by Ross Lovegrove for Louis Poulsen.
Louis Poulsen's PH Artichoke Lamp hangs above a platform decked out with Quistgaard candlesticks and an ice bucket, Aalto stools, and a wine rack by Nissen Langaa Denmark. The pink stool by Marie-Louise Hellgren is made from upcycled textile waste from airbag production.
In 1962, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect Arthur Witthoefft won the AIA's highest honor for a home he built in the lush woods of Westchester County. Having fended off a developer's wrecking ball, Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene went above and beyond to make this manse mint again.
The Axiom 2340 model features a deck space off the great room and light-filled, high-ceilinged living spaces.
A dishwasher by Miele, refrigerator by Mitsubishi, and Baumatic cooktop are nestled into the custom kitchen, which features laminate-covered cabinets and a stainless steel countertop.
To access the spices and the cabinets above, Chris added a Putnan rolling library ladder he purchased at Restoration Resources, a Boston shop that offers used and vintage architectural artifacts. Though the ladder was originally too short for his purposes, jerry-rigging the hardware did the trick and a fresh coat of paint finished the job.Chris made the counter with a Trespa surface, which costs just $9 per square foot and was available in a large enough size to cover the six-foot-by-10-foot island without any seams. Chris cut the edges with a circular saw and the inside holes for the sink and cooktop with a jigsaw and finished the edges with the help of an orbital sander. Photo by Kate McElwee.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.
Beach Façade: A paved seating area surrounds a fire pit just beyond the house.
