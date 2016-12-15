In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
The galley kitchen, which includes a washer/dryer combo, separates the living room and bedroom.
The countertop is Living Stone, and all appliances are Jenn-Air.
Much of the cooking and cleaning takes place at the rear counter, which is outfitted with an Evoke faucet by Kohler.
The galley kitchen, in classic white, is the one splurge within the interior: it was custom made by Bulthaup from their B1 series. A narrow window, with a frosted bottom panel, balances views and privacy.