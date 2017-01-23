In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
The renovated home maintains its original layout. To refresh the dated appearance of the space, Stonefox added cedar tongue-and-groove panels to the ceiling and refinished the floors. The living room rug is from Creative Matters, the WL Daybed is from Niedermaier, and the circular coffee table is a Tie and Die model from Holly Hunt.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
Photo courtesy of Coral von Zumwalt
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Eames Office.
Photo courtesy of Built Architecture
Dwell, March 2015; Historic Details and Playful Modernism Meet in this Stunning Barcelona Flat
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
The architects wrapped the glazing around the corner of the living room to bring the landscape inside. The open-web trusses run continuously from indoors to out. A fleet of Modernica furnishings complement a Prototype Boomerang chair by Richard Neutra, a custom Moufelt industrial felt rug, and Circa50 butterfly chairs.
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
Pineus and Duncanson converse in their open-plan kitchen-dining space, where Duplex bar stools by Javier Mariscal add a touch of whimsy. A Mamma Cloud chandelier by Frank Gehry hangs above a La Basilica table by Mario Bellini.
Additions of color in the interior are minimal, but when they are included, they make a lasting impact, such as with this rainbow art piece by local artist Roi James. “Although we had commissioned the piece based on a recent show we went to, I don’t think either of us realized that it would work so well with our [colorful] cookbook display [in the dining area],” Flournoy admitted. The rug and brass side table are from West Elm, the couches from Scott+Cooner. The butterfly chairs were custom made by Robert Smith.
The kitchen and adjoined dining space have a light, open feel, as does the rest of the home. Complementary design elements, like the low-slung steel bookcase next to the stairs, which Flournoy’s partner organized according to color, reappear throughout the house. Pops of color add an appealing break from the largely monochromatic palette, and reinforce the couple’s design aesthetic. The Bistro chairs are from Crate and Barrel.
A skylight illuminates the neutral master bathroom, letting bathers contemplate the clouds. The faucets and tub are by Brizo, and the sinks are SlabHaus.
A custom, steel-framed window and door system reinforces the horizontal lines of the existing bungalow. Just outside the kitchen, Contreras can entertain guests on the patio—warmed on chillier days by a low, rectangular fireplace.
Contreras can take his breakfast at a polished marble bar overhung by Tom Dixon pendant lights. A walnut cabinet system reaches from floor to ceiling, dividing the kitchen from the master bedroom.
The pool house stands separate and adjacent to the main home. It is outfitted with a bar area, small living room, and one bedroom with foldable Murphy bed.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
Cloe chaise longues from Myyour surround the pool.
In the dining room, Mies van der Rohe chairs surround a custom-made cherry table. Black-and-white photographs of Sasseen's children and grandchildren are arranged systematically on the back wall.
“The color Falu-red, or Falu Rödfärg, is used for houses all over Sweden,” says Pineus. “It’s such a strong color, but I think it works.” Each of the house’s protruding boxes feature pine slats painted in a silver tar, which contrasts the larch of the interior and offers a sturdy defense to the ocean air.
Original tongue-and-groove ceilings and Philippine mahogany paneling grace the interior.
Ewing designed a floor-to-ceiling window to provide an expansive view while bathing her living room in natural light. She hired D & H Glass, a local company that makes plate-glass windows for grocery stores, to join three standard-size windows, filling the 9-by-18-foot space for under $4,000.
Inside pieces from iconic Danish designers range from Arne Jacobsen, Werner Panton, Børge Mogensen, Hans Wegner and Finn Juhl. Photo by Martin Guggisberg via Bergdorf AG.
Natural light entered the original apartment through three sides plus a skylight. A wall that blocked light between the bedroom and main living area was replaced with a custom 10-foot-long barn door, which was outfitted with coat hooks from Design Within Reach that the residents used as pulls. The dining table is from Mohr McPherson.
A free-flowing, open-plan dining and living area is built of local Dahoma wood and has sliding screens and jalousie windows to allow cross ventilation in the hot climate. Photo by: Dook
A loveseat and two Neo arm chairs by Niels Bendtsen in the living room offer Blauvelt a light-filled view to the courtyard beyond.
Looking from the kitchen out to the sea, one sees the simplicity of Campbell’s design. Whether the long balmy nights of August or the raging winter winds, little seems to alter the tranquility achieved inside Callahan and Hayes’s summer home.
