Create sinuous garden walls or curved poolsides with Techo-Bloc’s Bullnose Grande cap—used in Greyed Nickel here to craft a perfectly circular pool. The collection features a tapered shape for clean curves, and the rounded edge has a smooth texture that makes it ideal for poolsides and seat walls. The perfect form of the pool is complemented by the more linear Blu Grande slab, which paves the rest of the area.