Entering the house by the front door (right), the first view one gets is of the color-shifting fiberglass light wall before turning left and entering the main living area, where the couple's dog Ruti likes to lounge. "Whenever possible, I like to open up views, not reveal everything at once, which is why I made a subtly entryway to the house," Robertson says. "It's nice to not walk right into a room but instead let things unfold as you move through the home."