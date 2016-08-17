Design Milk An e-magazine that's dedicated entirely to architecture, art, home, and interiors. Their sister site, Dog Milk, was created for "modern dog lovers".
Fashion designer Lindsey Lund Mortensen’s half of the studio some of her creations as well as a inspiration board.
In the bedroom, a Sonos Play:5 is connected to Amazon Echo, enabling the residents to cycle through songs and podcasts using voice commands.
The living room is outfitted with a Petrie sofa from Crate &amp; Barrel and a leather love seat from Room &amp; Board. The armchair and console are vintage.
