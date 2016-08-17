Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
j
Jason Polkovitz
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Design Milk An e-magazine that's dedicated entirely to architecture, art, home, and interiors. Their sister site, Dog Milk, was created for "modern dog lovers".
Fashion designer Lindsey Lund Mortensen’s half of the studio some of her creations as well as a inspiration board.
In the bedroom, a Sonos Play:5 is connected to Amazon Echo, enabling the residents to cycle through songs and podcasts using voice commands.
The living room is outfitted with a Petrie sofa from Crate & Barrel and a leather love seat from Room & Board. The armchair and console are vintage.
Set cover photo