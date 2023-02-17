Ewing’s builder, John Lane, used a front-end loader to stack slabs of Indiana limestone for the house’s front steps. Each slab rested atop a layer of ice cubes, creating just enough clearance for the nylon straps to be pulled free. The slabs settled into place as the ice melted in the summer sun.
Columbus, Indiana, resident Nick Slabaugh tasked Chicago architect Grant Gibson with creating a low-cost home on a small lot near the city’s downtown. Its design references local architectural landmarks. Gibson says the building’s “low profile with a bulging roof element” recalls Eero Saarinen’s Irwin Union Bank, while the half-buried volume “is similar to Gunnar Birkerts’s Lincoln Elementary School.”
The historic home sits tucked away on a lush, shaded lot, just 45 minutes from Manhattan.
Perched in the hills above Silver Lake, the Lee Residence is the personal home of the founding principals of leeMundwiler Architects.
After: "We wanted to restore the missing components back to their 1890s original form, while inserting additive elements that would transform a schoolhouse with classrooms into a building for apartments and modern day living," says Brian Rome, the principal of Rome Office.
The entrance to home is defined by two Foo dogs, which are feng shui symbols of protection—and these dogs also give the home its name. The board-formed concrete of the main living wing has been left as is, creating a play of constantly changing shadows. Over time, weather will naturally soften these joints, and the look of the home will subtly evolve.
SPA AND OUTDOOR SHOWER - We could have saved a lot of time and effort by just plopping a hot tub out back near the outdoor shower and calling it good, but we wanted to show reverence for the Mojave and we designed it to be flush with the ground.
LIVING ROOM - The living room is framed by custom floor to ceiling shelves housing a collection of art, games and tchotchkes brought together for this house. There’s a hanging chair to take in the desert views.
EXTERIOR - Our ranch house sits on 9 acres of private boulders and has lots of outdoor living space and something to see from every window. It feels remote but has cell reception and is minutes away from town.
An Eames Aluminum Group chair and CB2 desk stand in the second-floor office
Beige Caesarstone panels wrap the doorways on the main floor, and also the counters in the kitchen.
Black trim frames the original brick of The Church House. The 850-pound bell in the bell tower also dates from the 19th century.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
This restored estate located in Saône-et-Loire, France, is currently listed for 2,630,000 € (approximately $2,768,627 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
The insertion of a NanaWall opens the kitchen to the backyard and repositions the kitchen as the center of the home. The black chandelier above the kitchen island is Mobile #3 by Michael Anastassiades.
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
Opaque, white masonry walls alternate with large glass expanses throughout to create a visual palette of shadow and light.
“Walls, ceilings and kitchen cabinetry in white vertical grooved board add to the simple, beachy feel and act as a subtle backdrop to the furniture pieces—including an oversized dining table handmade by the owner—all of which were carefully chosen by our clients.”
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko
Designer: Zimenko Yuriy
Site: zimenko.ua
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
This unique plywood-and-slate combination makes a great choice for small bathrooms that require a corner bathroom vanity.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
In the bathroom of “Mad Men” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s “Japanese-inustrial style” Hollywood home is an irregular-shaped sink of raw stone adjacent to the shower and soaking tub.
The architect placed only a few windows on the eastern and northern facades, which intersect in a pronounced curve, to maintain privacy.
The two-bedroom home under construction. Future homes on the site will explore techniques to print the floor and roof, and homes will be increasingly printed on-site rather than prefabricated in a factory.